White Rhino by Zamnesia Seeds is a heavy-hitting photoperiod hybrid crafted from the legendary White Widow and Maple Leaf Indica. With 80 percent indica and 20 percent sativa genetics, this feminized strain delivers deeply relaxing effects and generous yields, making it a favorite among growers and users seeking potency and productivity.



Clocking in around 19 percent THC, White Rhino produces a calming, body-focused high that soothes without clouding the mind. Its flavor profile is earthy, sweet, and skunky with a rich Kush-like depth. The aroma is equally powerful, making a bold impression with every puff.



White Rhino performs well both indoors and out. It flowers in about 9 to 11 weeks and can yield up to 500 grams per square meter indoors, with plants reaching about 140 cm tall. Outdoors, it thrives in full sun and can grow up to 180 cm, offering massive harvests of up to 1,000 grams per plant.



This strain is a great choice for beginners thanks to its resilience, but also satisfies experienced growers looking to push for high yields. With its dense, resin-coated buds and classic old-school flavor, White Rhino stands out as a powerful indica-dominant option for those who want top-tier results.

read more