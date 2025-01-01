White Runtz Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a potent autoflowering hybrid descended from Gelato, Zkittlez, and a select cut of ruderalis, with a genetic profile of approximately 70 % indica and 30 % sativa. This fast-acting strain thrives from seed to harvest in just 8 to 9 weeks, making it ideal for growers who prioritize speed and convenience.



Expect THC levels around 22 %, delivering a smooth, balanced high that kicks off with euphoria and drifts into deeply relaxing body effects. The terpene profile delivers sweet, fruity aromas reminiscent of peach candy or tropical treats—just like the photoperiod version, but in auto form.



Ideal for both novice and experienced cultivators, this strain reaches about 100 cm indoors and 150 cm outdoors, with harvests yielding up to 450 g/m2 indoors and 250 g per plant outdoors under optimal conditions. Its compact height and speedy flowering allow it to fit well in small spaces and even tents.



Whether you're looking for a quick turnaround, sweet dessert flavors, or a potent yet easy going smoke, White Runtz Automatic checks all the boxes. It’s perfect for those fun, relaxed sessions solo or with friends and is equally suited to container gardening or outdoor backyard grows.

read more