White Runtz by Zamnesia Seeds is a 70% indica, 30% sativa photoperiod strain bred from two legendary West Coast genetics—Gelato and Zkittlez. This powerhouse brings together the best of both worlds, with candy-sweet flavors, frosty buds, and deeply relaxing effects that make it a standout for fans of dessert strains.



With THC levels clocking in around 24%, White Runtz delivers a euphoric yet grounding high that starts with a heady buzz before melting into full-body relaxation. The flavor and aroma are just as unforgettable, blending juicy peach, sugary candy, and tropical fruit into a mouthwatering smoke that lingers on the palate.



White Runtz also shines in the grow room. Indoors, expect compact plants reaching up to 160 cm and rewarding growers with up to 500 g/m2 after just 8 to 9 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, this strain can stretch to 180 cm and produce up to 600 g per plant, ready for harvest by October. Its resilience and ease of growth make it a great choice for cultivators of all levels.



Whether you're chasing bold flavors, strong effects, or a straightforward grow, White Runtz delivers across the board. It's a must-try for anyone looking to add a sweet, potent classic to their collection.

