About this product
White Runtz by Zamnesia Seeds is a 70% indica, 30% sativa photoperiod strain bred from two legendary West Coast genetics—Gelato and Zkittlez. This powerhouse brings together the best of both worlds, with candy-sweet flavors, frosty buds, and deeply relaxing effects that make it a standout for fans of dessert strains.
With THC levels clocking in around 24%, White Runtz delivers a euphoric yet grounding high that starts with a heady buzz before melting into full-body relaxation. The flavor and aroma are just as unforgettable, blending juicy peach, sugary candy, and tropical fruit into a mouthwatering smoke that lingers on the palate.
White Runtz also shines in the grow room. Indoors, expect compact plants reaching up to 160 cm and rewarding growers with up to 500 g/m2 after just 8 to 9 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, this strain can stretch to 180 cm and produce up to 600 g per plant, ready for harvest by October. Its resilience and ease of growth make it a great choice for cultivators of all levels.
Whether you're chasing bold flavors, strong effects, or a straightforward grow, White Runtz delivers across the board. It's a must-try for anyone looking to add a sweet, potent classic to their collection.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
