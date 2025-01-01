About this product
White Truffle Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds offers a luxurious twist on the classic Gorilla Butter lineage in a fast and compact autoflower format. With genetics from Gorilla Glue, Peanut Butter Breath, and ruderalis, it delivers around 23% THC in just 8–9 weeks from seed to harvest. Expect a smooth cerebral lift that settles into a relaxing full-body buzz—perfect for mellow evenings.
This strain stands out for its flavor, blending sweet autumn fruit with earthy, nutty, and buttery notes that linger whether you’re smoking, vaping, or crafting edibles. The dense, resin-coated buds reflect its gourmet profile, making it a top choice for flavor enthusiasts.
Growers will appreciate its small stature and rapid cycle. Indoors, plants stay under 100 cm tall and can yield up to 500 g per square meter. Outdoor plants grow to about 130 cm with yields nearing 300 g per plant. Its compact size makes it ideal for discreet spaces like tents or cabinets.
Ideal for growers of all skill levels, White Truffle Automatic is resilient and easy to manage. It’s a great option if you're seeking a quick-turnaround, flavor-rich strain that packs both potency and refinement in a compact, efficient package.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
