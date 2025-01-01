White Truffle Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds offers a luxurious twist on the classic Gorilla Butter lineage in a fast and compact autoflower format. With genetics from Gorilla Glue, Peanut Butter Breath, and ruderalis, it delivers around 23% THC in just 8–9 weeks from seed to harvest. Expect a smooth cerebral lift that settles into a relaxing full-body buzz—perfect for mellow evenings.



This strain stands out for its flavor, blending sweet autumn fruit with earthy, nutty, and buttery notes that linger whether you’re smoking, vaping, or crafting edibles. The dense, resin-coated buds reflect its gourmet profile, making it a top choice for flavor enthusiasts.



Growers will appreciate its small stature and rapid cycle. Indoors, plants stay under 100 cm tall and can yield up to 500 g per square meter. Outdoor plants grow to about 130 cm with yields nearing 300 g per plant. Its compact size makes it ideal for discreet spaces like tents or cabinets.



Ideal for growers of all skill levels, White Truffle Automatic is resilient and easy to manage. It’s a great option if you're seeking a quick-turnaround, flavor-rich strain that packs both potency and refinement in a compact, efficient package.

