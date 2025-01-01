Indulge in the refined richness of White Truffle by Zamnesia Seeds, a photoperiod feminized hybrid with a 60% indica profile. Born from Gorilla Butter genetics, this cultivar fuses Gorilla Glue and Peanut Butter Breath to create a truly premium experience. With THC levels reaching 25%, expect a euphoric cerebral buzz that eases into deep, full-body relaxation without total couchlock.



White Truffle stands out for its sophisticated flavor. A creamy blend of sweet fruit, butter, and roasted nuts gives each puff a luxurious mouthfeel and lingering aroma. It's an excellent choice for flavor connoisseurs and those who enjoy a smooth, terpene-rich smoke.



Growers will appreciate this strain’s versatility. Indoors, White Truffle grows to about 130 cm and yields a generous harvest after 9 to 10 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, plants can stretch up to 220 cm and are ready for harvest by October. Dense, resin-packed buds make trimming a breeze and boost bag appeal.



Ideal for experienced users seeking a flavorful yet balanced high, White Truffle is also a great option for cultivators who want a potent, aromatic plant that’s easy to manage. Whether you're chasing chill vibes or top-shelf flower, this strain delivers on every level.

