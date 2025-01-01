About this product
Indulge in the refined richness of White Truffle by Zamnesia Seeds, a photoperiod feminized hybrid with a 60% indica profile. Born from Gorilla Butter genetics, this cultivar fuses Gorilla Glue and Peanut Butter Breath to create a truly premium experience. With THC levels reaching 25%, expect a euphoric cerebral buzz that eases into deep, full-body relaxation without total couchlock.
White Truffle stands out for its sophisticated flavor. A creamy blend of sweet fruit, butter, and roasted nuts gives each puff a luxurious mouthfeel and lingering aroma. It's an excellent choice for flavor connoisseurs and those who enjoy a smooth, terpene-rich smoke.
Growers will appreciate this strain’s versatility. Indoors, White Truffle grows to about 130 cm and yields a generous harvest after 9 to 10 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, plants can stretch up to 220 cm and are ready for harvest by October. Dense, resin-packed buds make trimming a breeze and boost bag appeal.
Ideal for experienced users seeking a flavorful yet balanced high, White Truffle is also a great option for cultivators who want a potent, aromatic plant that’s easy to manage. Whether you're chasing chill vibes or top-shelf flower, this strain delivers on every level.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
