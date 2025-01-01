About this product
Zookies Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a compact and versatile autoflowering hybrid that brings together Animal Cookies, GG#4, and Ruderalis genetics. With a potent 18 % THC content, this strain delivers a well-balanced high—uplifting and creative in small doses, yet deeply relaxing when enjoyed more intensely.
This autoflower thrives indoors, outdoors, or in a greenhouse and finishes in just 9–10 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoor plants typically reach 90–110 cm and yield up to 400 g/m2, while outdoor plants grow to about 110 cm and can produce around 200 g per plant. Its buds are dense, sticky, and often tinted with purple hues in cooler conditions, showcasing a colorful palette of green, yellow, and purple.
The terpene profile features a delightful blend of sweet and dank notes with a pronounced fuel aroma, accented by subtle hints of nuts and cacao—making it a flavorful treat for any palate. Zookies Automatic is ideal for growers seeking quick turnaround and high-quality buds, as well as consumers looking for a flavorful, versatile strain suitable for both daytime creativity and evening relaxation.
This autoflower thrives indoors, outdoors, or in a greenhouse and finishes in just 9–10 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoor plants typically reach 90–110 cm and yield up to 400 g/m2, while outdoor plants grow to about 110 cm and can produce around 200 g per plant. Its buds are dense, sticky, and often tinted with purple hues in cooler conditions, showcasing a colorful palette of green, yellow, and purple.
The terpene profile features a delightful blend of sweet and dank notes with a pronounced fuel aroma, accented by subtle hints of nuts and cacao—making it a flavorful treat for any palate. Zookies Automatic is ideal for growers seeking quick turnaround and high-quality buds, as well as consumers looking for a flavorful, versatile strain suitable for both daytime creativity and evening relaxation.
Fulfillment
About this product
Zookies Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a compact and versatile autoflowering hybrid that brings together Animal Cookies, GG#4, and Ruderalis genetics. With a potent 18 % THC content, this strain delivers a well-balanced high—uplifting and creative in small doses, yet deeply relaxing when enjoyed more intensely.
This autoflower thrives indoors, outdoors, or in a greenhouse and finishes in just 9–10 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoor plants typically reach 90–110 cm and yield up to 400 g/m2, while outdoor plants grow to about 110 cm and can produce around 200 g per plant. Its buds are dense, sticky, and often tinted with purple hues in cooler conditions, showcasing a colorful palette of green, yellow, and purple.
The terpene profile features a delightful blend of sweet and dank notes with a pronounced fuel aroma, accented by subtle hints of nuts and cacao—making it a flavorful treat for any palate. Zookies Automatic is ideal for growers seeking quick turnaround and high-quality buds, as well as consumers looking for a flavorful, versatile strain suitable for both daytime creativity and evening relaxation.
This autoflower thrives indoors, outdoors, or in a greenhouse and finishes in just 9–10 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoor plants typically reach 90–110 cm and yield up to 400 g/m2, while outdoor plants grow to about 110 cm and can produce around 200 g per plant. Its buds are dense, sticky, and often tinted with purple hues in cooler conditions, showcasing a colorful palette of green, yellow, and purple.
The terpene profile features a delightful blend of sweet and dank notes with a pronounced fuel aroma, accented by subtle hints of nuts and cacao—making it a flavorful treat for any palate. Zookies Automatic is ideal for growers seeking quick turnaround and high-quality buds, as well as consumers looking for a flavorful, versatile strain suitable for both daytime creativity and evening relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item