Zookies Automatic by Zamnesia Seeds is a compact and versatile autoflowering hybrid that brings together Animal Cookies, GG#4, and Ruderalis genetics. With a potent 18 % THC content, this strain delivers a well-balanced high—uplifting and creative in small doses, yet deeply relaxing when enjoyed more intensely.



This autoflower thrives indoors, outdoors, or in a greenhouse and finishes in just 9–10 weeks from seed to harvest. Indoor plants typically reach 90–110 cm and yield up to 400 g/m2, while outdoor plants grow to about 110 cm and can produce around 200 g per plant. Its buds are dense, sticky, and often tinted with purple hues in cooler conditions, showcasing a colorful palette of green, yellow, and purple.



The terpene profile features a delightful blend of sweet and dank notes with a pronounced fuel aroma, accented by subtle hints of nuts and cacao—making it a flavorful treat for any palate. Zookies Automatic is ideal for growers seeking quick turnaround and high-quality buds, as well as consumers looking for a flavorful, versatile strain suitable for both daytime creativity and evening relaxation.

