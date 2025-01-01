Zookies by Zamnesia Seeds is a perfectly balanced 50/50 hybrid born from the powerhouse pairing of Animal Cookies and GG#4. With THC levels around 20%, this strain offers a smooth, uplifting high that relaxes the body while keeping your mind sharp and focused. It’s ideal for daytime sessions or chilled evenings without heavy sedation.



The flavor profile is just as impressive as its lineage, combining sugary, cookie-like sweetness with bold diesel and earthy undertones. Its aroma is equally rich, filling the room with a blend of baked treats and gassy intensity that lingers on the palate.



In the grow room, Zookies performs beautifully. Indoors, it grows up to 170 cm tall and yields around 400 g/m2 after 9 to 10 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, it can reach 200 cm and produce up to 500 g per plant by early October. This strain adapts well to training and is suited to both novice and experienced growers who want reliable results and premium-quality buds.



Zookies is an excellent choice for those seeking a flavorful, balanced hybrid with a strong genetic backbone. Whether you're growing for personal use or seeking a terpene-rich strain for your stash, this cultivar delivers consistent results and a versatile, enjoyable high.

