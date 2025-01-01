About this product
Zookies by Zamnesia Seeds is a perfectly balanced 50/50 hybrid born from the powerhouse pairing of Animal Cookies and GG#4. With THC levels around 20%, this strain offers a smooth, uplifting high that relaxes the body while keeping your mind sharp and focused. It’s ideal for daytime sessions or chilled evenings without heavy sedation.
The flavor profile is just as impressive as its lineage, combining sugary, cookie-like sweetness with bold diesel and earthy undertones. Its aroma is equally rich, filling the room with a blend of baked treats and gassy intensity that lingers on the palate.
In the grow room, Zookies performs beautifully. Indoors, it grows up to 170 cm tall and yields around 400 g/m2 after 9 to 10 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, it can reach 200 cm and produce up to 500 g per plant by early October. This strain adapts well to training and is suited to both novice and experienced growers who want reliable results and premium-quality buds.
Zookies is an excellent choice for those seeking a flavorful, balanced hybrid with a strong genetic backbone. Whether you're growing for personal use or seeking a terpene-rich strain for your stash, this cultivar delivers consistent results and a versatile, enjoyable high.
The flavor profile is just as impressive as its lineage, combining sugary, cookie-like sweetness with bold diesel and earthy undertones. Its aroma is equally rich, filling the room with a blend of baked treats and gassy intensity that lingers on the palate.
In the grow room, Zookies performs beautifully. Indoors, it grows up to 170 cm tall and yields around 400 g/m2 after 9 to 10 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, it can reach 200 cm and produce up to 500 g per plant by early October. This strain adapts well to training and is suited to both novice and experienced growers who want reliable results and premium-quality buds.
Zookies is an excellent choice for those seeking a flavorful, balanced hybrid with a strong genetic backbone. Whether you're growing for personal use or seeking a terpene-rich strain for your stash, this cultivar delivers consistent results and a versatile, enjoyable high.
Fulfillment
About this product
Zookies by Zamnesia Seeds is a perfectly balanced 50/50 hybrid born from the powerhouse pairing of Animal Cookies and GG#4. With THC levels around 20%, this strain offers a smooth, uplifting high that relaxes the body while keeping your mind sharp and focused. It’s ideal for daytime sessions or chilled evenings without heavy sedation.
The flavor profile is just as impressive as its lineage, combining sugary, cookie-like sweetness with bold diesel and earthy undertones. Its aroma is equally rich, filling the room with a blend of baked treats and gassy intensity that lingers on the palate.
In the grow room, Zookies performs beautifully. Indoors, it grows up to 170 cm tall and yields around 400 g/m2 after 9 to 10 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, it can reach 200 cm and produce up to 500 g per plant by early October. This strain adapts well to training and is suited to both novice and experienced growers who want reliable results and premium-quality buds.
Zookies is an excellent choice for those seeking a flavorful, balanced hybrid with a strong genetic backbone. Whether you're growing for personal use or seeking a terpene-rich strain for your stash, this cultivar delivers consistent results and a versatile, enjoyable high.
The flavor profile is just as impressive as its lineage, combining sugary, cookie-like sweetness with bold diesel and earthy undertones. Its aroma is equally rich, filling the room with a blend of baked treats and gassy intensity that lingers on the palate.
In the grow room, Zookies performs beautifully. Indoors, it grows up to 170 cm tall and yields around 400 g/m2 after 9 to 10 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, it can reach 200 cm and produce up to 500 g per plant by early October. This strain adapts well to training and is suited to both novice and experienced growers who want reliable results and premium-quality buds.
Zookies is an excellent choice for those seeking a flavorful, balanced hybrid with a strong genetic backbone. Whether you're growing for personal use or seeking a terpene-rich strain for your stash, this cultivar delivers consistent results and a versatile, enjoyable high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zamnesia
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.
Notice a problem?Report this item