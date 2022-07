Za.zzo (adj): the ultimate sensation of unwinding, is the premium cannabis company you’ve been looking for. Our top of the line cartridges and edibles leave you with an experience like no other.

The aroma is just as intoxicating, with a hint of earthy herbs to. As the name suggests, tropical tree-ripened sweet mango is the predominate nose with a finish of pine on the exhale. Mango Crush will undoubtedly be your new favorite.