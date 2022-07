Za.zzo (adj): the ultimate sensation of unwinding, is the premium cannabis company you’ve been looking for. Our top of the line cartridges and edibles leave you with an experience like no other.

Skywalker OG is a sativa dominant hybrid that is a potent cross between the hugely popular Skywalker X OG Kush strains. Skywalker OG has an aroma of spicy herbal jetfuel and a taste of spicy diesel with an herby aftertaste of rich orange undertones.