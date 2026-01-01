Enjoy the full-body benefits of CBD. Pure CBD from hemp has been shown to soften skin, boost elasticity, and prevent aging symptoms with less inflammation. This synergistic formula has a creamy texture that sinks in quickly with moisturizing oils. Every pump of Zcannrose includes pure, THC-free CBD from Colorado-grown hemp.



Release a pump of the silky hand and body cream, then massage it into the skin with a light touch. The luxury cream has a hydrating base of apricot, macadamia, and almond oils that deliver lightweight, lasting moisture. Allantoin and Hydrovance® also help repair the skin’s moisture barrier and soften skin.



Zcannrose has a relaxing, delicate scent from the natural botanicals and essential oils. Treat your skin and soothe your senses after washing your hands or bathing. This luxurious CBD hand and body cream is perfect for all skin types and can be used year-round. Transform dry, cracked, or itchy skin while protecting against frequent handwashing and harsh winter weather.



•500mg Colorado hemp CBD

•Deep hydration to balance moisture

•Revitalizing vitamins and antioxidants

•Silky, fast-absorbing cream formula

•THC-free and third-party lab-tested

•Made in the USA