About this product
Flavor Profile: Sweet Blueberry
14.86% CBD and .64% CBG
2 Full Grams
Organically grown
Direct from Farm
No heavy metals
Pesticide free
Other Cannabinoids: CBGA, CBDA, CBG, CBC
Contains less than .3% Delta-9 THC
Third Party Lab Tested
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
Blueberry Muffin effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with