About this product
Flavor Profile: Sweet & Citrus
13.92% CBD and .46% CBG
2 Grams
Organically grown
Direct from Farm
No heavy metals
Pesticide free
Other Cannabinoids: CBGA, CBDA, CBG
Contains less than .3% Delta-9 THC
Third Party Lab Tested
About this strain
Haze, also known as "Original Haze," "OG Haze," "Haze OG," and "Haze Brothers," is a sativa marijuana strain. This strain provides high-energy and creative effects. Haze first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness.
Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with