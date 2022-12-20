About this product
Uniquely formulated with Full Spectrum Distillate. Great as a preventative for anxiety, stress and pain.
Each 1 fl oz (30 ml) bottle contains:
500mg CBD
Fractionated Coconut Oil
Other Cannabinoids: THCA, CBGA, CBDA, CBG, CBC. Contains less than .3% Delta-9 THC.
16mg CBD per serving
Suggested Use: Place 1ml of Elixir under tongue. Allow 60 seconds for max absorption.
Can be mixed in food or beverages.
