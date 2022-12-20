Uniquely formulated with Full Spectrum Distillate. Great as a preventative for anxiety, stress and pain.



Each 1 fl oz (30 ml) bottle contains:



500mg CBD

Fractionated Coconut Oil

Other Cannabinoids: THCA, CBGA, CBDA, CBG, CBC. Contains less than .3% Delta-9 THC.



16mg CBD per serving



Suggested Use: Place 1ml of Elixir under tongue. Allow 60 seconds for max absorption.



Can be mixed in food or beverages.