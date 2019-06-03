About this product
Flavor Profile: Earthy & Citrus
14.64% CBD and .47% CBG
2 Grams
Organically grown
Direct from Farm
No heavy metals
Pesticide free
Other Cannabinoids: CBGA, CBDA, CBG, CBC
Contains less than .3% Delta-9 THC
Third Party Lab Tested
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with