The Zenco has all types of interchangeable glassware. Start with the Zenco Duo (base unit) or Zenco Flow (base unit) and add different types of glassware to maximize your fun and mood!



Duo Glass: The iconic Zenco glass embodies the elegant, sleek design of this cutting-edge vaporizer. Perfect for sharing, it lets you enjoy even more with your friends.



Flow Glass: Experience the ultimate smoothness of water-filtered vapor with the Flow glass. This double-chambered water bubbler is a fan-favorite and the perfect addition to your Zenco collection—ideal for heavy concentrates!



Cafe Glass: Elevate your morning coffee with The Zenco Cafe glass. This stylish set of glasses lets you enjoy your Zenco experience with the ease of a clear handle (our favorite detail). This isn’t just another latte!



Sommelier Glass: Add a touch of sophisticated elegance to your Zenco experience with the Sommelier glass set. Perfect for your next dinner party, it blends in beautifully while standing out. Larger, thicker, and more impressive than any other glassware!



The To-Go Cup: This glass design resembles a To-Go coffee cup but delivers a punch like Mike Tyson! Bigger than the Duo glass and uniquely functional with its lid, it lets you take your Zenco experience on the go, anytime, anywhere (perfect for camping!).



Fusion: The Fusion glass could be one of the most groundbreaking vapor products of the decade... leave it to Zenco to keep delivering the best. Mix your favorite drink with a vapor topper—get it? Fusion.



