The ZENCO DUO is the ultimate tabletop vaporizer, compatible with 510 carts, concentrates, and dry herb. It's perfect for group sessions, as everyone gets their own glass!



The Duo includes 2 glasses and 2 coils. The Duo is available in 4 colors, Wood, Onyx, Leaf and Stone.



Features include automatic filling, quick heat-up, and dishwasher-safe glass.

Four heat settings: 2.5V, 3.0V, 3.5V, and 4.0V.



Included in the kit:



1x Zenco DUO

2x Glasses

2x Vapor Coils (1 ceramic, 1 dual quartz)

1x USB Charger

Concentrate Scoop, Cleaning Brush

Removable Food-Grade Silicone Diffuser

(Note: All Zenco glassware is interchangeable.)



Comes with a 1-Year Limited Warranty.



Overnight shipping options are available. Contact us via chat for more details.

