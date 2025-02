The ZENCO FLOW glass delivers an exceptionally smooth experience due to its double-chambered water bubbler glass design.



Multi-Purpose Device: The Zenco Flow is not just for one type of user—it accommodates both concentrates and herb, making it quite versatile.



Automatic Features: It boasts automatic filling and instant heat-up, which means less waiting and more enjoying.



Interchangeable Glassware: All Zenco glassware is interchangeable, which allows users to customize their experience further.



Heat Settings: It offers four different heat settings (2.5V, 3.0V, 3.5V, and 4.0V), giving users control over their vaping experience.



Built for Convenience: With its dishwasher-safe glass and removable food-grade silicone diffuser, cleaning and maintaining the Zenco Flow Wood is hassle-free.

