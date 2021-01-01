About this product

ZiiNGLES relieves your cottonmouth so that you can experience the benefits of cannabis without the uncomfortable—and ultimately harmful—side effect of dry mouth. ZiiNGLES' organic herbal mouth spray promotes your body's natural salivation by encouraging your salivary glands to produce and secrete more saliva, relieving your dry mouth quickly and effectively. It also optimizes your oral care and makes your mouth feel brilliantly sensational!



It's the premium quality of our ingredients, along with the synergistic potency of our proprietary herbal blend, that powers ZiiNGLES and makes it the highly effective force for oral care that it is.



ZiiNGLES is principally energized by the herb spilanthes (Spilanthes acmella, organically grown in the USA). Also known as the extraordinary ‘electric daisy’ plant, spilanthes has its evolutionary origins in the Peruvian Amazon where it has been traditionally used for generations as the ‘go-to herb’ for all manner of oral health issues.



Spilanthes is one of the botanical realm's most powerful sialogogues, a substance that induces saliva production. It contains a potent, highly bioactive compound called spilanthol that stimulates our body’s innate salivation response. Spilanthol activates ion channels in the cell membranes of nerve fiber receptors on the tongue and within the oral cavity. This activation generates an electrical signal that is relayed along the nerve fibers and evokes a response from the trigeminal and facial nerves which, in turn, stimulate the salivary glands to produce and release saliva. Spilanthol also triggers a remarkable “vibratory chemesthetic sensation"—the unique mouth-tingling effect (especially notable when high!)— that is experienced with ZiiNGLES.



ZiiNGLES is mindfully made with organically cultivated and ethically wildcrafted herbs and is manufactured in the USA in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.



Vegan | Gluten-free | GMO-free | Sugar-free | Kosher | No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives | No fluoride | No parabens



Available in 3 great-tasting, all-natural flavors: Lemon, Raspberry, Spearmint



