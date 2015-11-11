About this product
HIGH VALUE!
HIGH VOLUME!!
Greenhouse - Indica – 100% Flower
One Ounce (28 GRAMS)
About this strain
Alien Dawg, also known as "Alien Dog," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects. Alien Dawg is 40% indica and 60% sativa.
Alien Dawg effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
High Value! High Volume!
Zips! come in Indoor or Greenhouse. Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica. Quarter (7G), Half (14G), and Full (28G).