Ayahuasca Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
82 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
10% | medium-low
CBD Strength
0% | very low
