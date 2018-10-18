About this product
About this strain
Banjo effects
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
32% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
