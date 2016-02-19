Blackberry Hashplant is an indica strain that’s a harmony of Blackberry Kush and Hashplant Haze. It delivers well-balanced (although not long-lasting) effects whose potency varies among consumers. Blackberry Hashplant’s light green flowers are on the smaller side, with a dry, earthy aroma. This plant’s versatility makes it an excellent candidate for a variety of cerebral and physical medical purposes depending upon the patient’s ailments and response.