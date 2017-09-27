Golden State Banana is a fruity indica cross of Ghost OG and Banana Kush. This semi-sedative strain fills the consumer’s mind with euphoria while wrapping the limbs in a warm, relaxing sensation. The aroma is a mixture of Ghost OG’s pungent, citrus terpenes and Banana Kush’s tropical scents, creating a rich bouquet with bright floral sweetness. Uplifting and relaxing, Golden State Banana’s effects are ideal for unwinding at the end of the day while elevating mood and frontloading creativity.