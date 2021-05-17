Hippie Crasher is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kush Mints and Wedding Crasher. Hippie Crasher is 27% THC and 1% CBG, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers, but maybe not hippies. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hippie Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Apex Genetics, Hippie Crasher features flavors like ammonia, mint, and vanilla. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hippie Crasher, before let us know! Leave a review.







