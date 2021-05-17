About this product
Hippie Crasher effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
54% of people report feeling tingly
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
