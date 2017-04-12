Island Haze is an uplifting sativa with euphoria and creativity on tap. This strain is a cross of Cannalope Haze and Blue Jam (Atomic Haze x Blueberry), giving this strain a double dose of fruity terpenes and Haze genetics. Known for its happy mental state and whimsical creativity, this strain’s effects can assist with depression and fatigue. The bright fruit-forward aroma also makes this strain a crowd pleaser and welcome addition to sunny days outdoors.