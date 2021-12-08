Jelly Breath is an Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath and Do-Si-Dos. Bred by In House Genetics, Jelly Breath is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jelly Breath effects are relaxing, tingly, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jelly Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, depression, and muscle spasms. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Jelly Breath features an aroma that is floral with notes of berries and a flavor profile that is earthy, fruity, and sweet. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jelly Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.