Peanut Butter Cookies, also known as "Peanut Butter Cookie" and "PB Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GSC (aka Girl Scout Cookies) with Peanut Butter Breath. Peanut Butter Cookies has grown in popularity recently, thanks to its reputation for having an intensely sweet flavor that is nutty and piney. Consumers who have smoked this strain say you'll feel euphoric and uplifted. The effects of Peanut Butter Cookies arrive in relaxing waves that calm the body while the mind stays active. Medical marijuana patients who have smoked Peanut Butter Cookies say it relieves symptoms associated with pain, depression, and muscle spasms. According to growers, this strain flowers into pointed nugs with bright green foliage and glittering trichomes that appear gold in the light. Peanut Butter Cookies is 65% indica and 35% sativa.