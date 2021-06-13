About this product
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
47% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
