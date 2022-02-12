About this product
Peanut Butter Crunch effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
33% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
