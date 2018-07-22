About this product
Race Fuel OG effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
