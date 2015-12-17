About this product
About this strain
Yoda OG effects
Reported by real people like you
247 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!