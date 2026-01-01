About this product
The Royal Roll-Away LIVE RESIN Macro are crafted to provide a multi-layered taste sensation. Each caramel is expertly rolled ensuring a soft, buttery center that melts beautifully in your mouth, elevated further with a live resin infusion.
1 Piece - 50mg THC Each
50mg THC per Package.
This delectable caramel is then enrobed in a coat of premium, smooth chocolate, creating a perfect balance between sweet and rich golden warmth. The result is a luxurious treat that satisfies your sweet tooth while delivering a rich, delectable flavor profile.
1 Piece - 50mg THC Each
50mg THC per Package.
This delectable caramel is then enrobed in a coat of premium, smooth chocolate, creating a perfect balance between sweet and rich golden warmth. The result is a luxurious treat that satisfies your sweet tooth while delivering a rich, delectable flavor profile.
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About this product
The Royal Roll-Away LIVE RESIN Macro are crafted to provide a multi-layered taste sensation. Each caramel is expertly rolled ensuring a soft, buttery center that melts beautifully in your mouth, elevated further with a live resin infusion.
1 Piece - 50mg THC Each
50mg THC per Package.
This delectable caramel is then enrobed in a coat of premium, smooth chocolate, creating a perfect balance between sweet and rich golden warmth. The result is a luxurious treat that satisfies your sweet tooth while delivering a rich, delectable flavor profile.
1 Piece - 50mg THC Each
50mg THC per Package.
This delectable caramel is then enrobed in a coat of premium, smooth chocolate, creating a perfect balance between sweet and rich golden warmth. The result is a luxurious treat that satisfies your sweet tooth while delivering a rich, delectable flavor profile.
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About this brand
ZOI Smiles
Welcome to ZOI, where we redefine the cannabis experience through premium edibles and topicals crafted with precision, care and a commitment to wellness. Our mission is simple:to enhance lives by delivering high-quality, effective, and enjoyable cannabis-infused products that cater to both body and mind. We believe that chocolate is not just a treat. Our passion for creating artisanal chocolates drives us to use the finest ingredients, ensuring each bite is a gourmet delight!
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