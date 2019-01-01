Chef Sam Christopher is an award-winning chocolatier and pastry chef. Classically trained in traditional French techniques, he enjoys experimenting with both traditional and “New World” chocolate flavor pairings. With more than 20 years of experience as a pastry chef in luxury hotels and restaurants, Sam has chosen his favorite recipes to create unique chocolates and fillings for Zuma Chocolates, made with only the highest quality ingredients. Sam prides himself with maintaining a humble but professional attitude within the kitchen. He finds great satisfaction in sharing knowledge and is always eager to learn from others. His passion in life has always been cooking and loves that it offers an endless book of discovery.