704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Denver
We are a family owned and operated business. After using CBD as a family for many years, we experienced the amazing benefits firsthand. Once we found and saw the benefits from CBD, we performed extensive research and decided we needed to help educate and spread the word about about this amazing plant. We toured and interviewed dozens of manufactures to see how CBD was extracted, processed, and eventually turned into a final product. We furthered our knowledge by taking multiple classes on CBD and the human endocannabinoid system.
2784 NC-16 Business, Denver, NC
License 47-4645200
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
