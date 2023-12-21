704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Denver
Logo for 704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Denver
CBD-STORE

704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Denver

Denver, NC
311.1 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

Staff favorites

show all

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this cbd-store

704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Denver

We are a family owned and operated business. After using CBD as a family for many years, we experienced the amazing benefits firsthand. Once we found and saw the benefits from CBD, we performed extensive research and decided we needed to help educate and spread the word about about this amazing plant. We toured and interviewed dozens of manufactures to see how CBD was extracted, processed, and eventually turned into a final product. We furthered our knowledge by taking multiple classes on CBD and the human endocannabinoid system.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
2784 NC-16 Business, Denver, NC
Send a message
Call 704-966-0684
Visit website
License 47-4645200
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

Hours unavailable

Photos of 704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Denver

Promotions at 704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Denver

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from 704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Denver

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of 704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Denver

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.