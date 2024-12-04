CBD-STORE
704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Mooresville
704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Mooresville
We are a family owned and operated business. After using CBD as a family for many years, we experienced the amazing benefits firsthand. Once we found and saw the benefits from CBD, we performed extensive research and decided we needed to help educate and spread the word about about this amazing plant. We toured and interviewed dozens of manufactures to see how CBD was extracted, processed, and eventually turned into a final product. We furthered our knowledge by taking multiple classes on CBD and the human endocannabinoid system.
101 South Broad Street, Mooresville, NC
License 47-4645200
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12am - 5pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Open until 8pm ET
