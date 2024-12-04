704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Mooresville
Logo for 704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Mooresville
CBD-STORE

704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Mooresville

Mooresville, NC
301.0 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Last updated:

Flower

show all

Concentrate

show all

Edible

show all

Cartridge

show all

Pre-roll

show all

Other

show all

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this cbd-store

704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Mooresville

We are a family owned and operated business. After using CBD as a family for many years, we experienced the amazing benefits firsthand. Once we found and saw the benefits from CBD, we performed extensive research and decided we needed to help educate and spread the word about about this amazing plant. We toured and interviewed dozens of manufactures to see how CBD was extracted, processed, and eventually turned into a final product. We furthered our knowledge by taking multiple classes on CBD and the human endocannabinoid system.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
101 South Broad Street, Mooresville, NC
Send a message
Call 704-746-9463
Visit website
License 47-4645200
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12am - 5pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

store Info

Today’s hours
Open until 8pm ET
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit

Photos of 704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Mooresville

Promotions at 704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Mooresville

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from 704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Mooresville

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of 704 Hemp Dispensary and CBD - Mooresville

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.