Valid 1/4/2020 – 4/21/2020
Get Free Delivery on your first order! Use Code "707DELIVERY" during checkout on www.707delivery.com or text us at (602) 730-0453 to place your order.
This deal is only valid for your first order.
All Products
Charlottes Sauce (CBD Flower)
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
18.3%
CBD
Charlotte's Sauce
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Casino Cookies (CBD Flower)
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
21.6%
CBD
Casino Cookies
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Honolulu Haze (CBD Flower)
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
23.9%
CBD
Honolulu Haze
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Charlottes Sauce (CBD Preroll)
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
18.3%
CBD
Charlotte's Sauce
Strain
$7each
+1 more size
Casino Cookies (CBD Preroll)
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
21.6%
CBD
Casino Cookies
Strain
$9each
+1 more size
Honolulu Haze (CBD Preroll)
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
23.9%
CBD
Honolulu Haze
Strain
$9each
+1 more size