We're Opening Soon! 9 Leaves is a Natural Remedy Experience located in Sandy Springs, GA. We provide elevated Cannabinoid/Hemp based products; Hookah products (such as all-natural, ZERO nicotine shisha/kief bricks); and high-quality Kraton, in addition to other related products and accessories. Our products come in a variety of delivery methods such as tinctures, gummies, and flower. Throughout history, anxiety, lack of sleep, and pain/inflammation have robbed us of the following three qualities which are essential to us becoming the best versions of ourselves: vitality, confidence, & balanced mental health. 9 Leaves' mission is to provide science-based products that help restore those essential qualities within you, personally and professionally. We are your #1 resource for holistic wellness.