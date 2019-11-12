Follow
American Shaman Bixby | CBD Store of Tulsa CBD Store
918-721-0866
12 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$60
Deals
Save on CBD!
Valid 11/20/2019 – 2/16/2020
30% OFF your next purchase of $25 or more. Must present to redeem.
Bixby location only! Not valid with any other sale or offer. Can not be combined with any other offer.
Save on CBD!
Valid 11/20/2019 – 2/16/2020
30% OFF your next purchase of $25 or more. Must present to redeem.
Bixby location only! Not valid with any other sale or offer. Can not be combined with any other offer.
All Products
Extra Strength Water Soluble 450
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
___
CBD
Massage Oil
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
0%
CBD
CBD + Omega 3
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
300mg
CBD
Under-Eye Serum
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
Replenishing Face Cream
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
60mg
CBD
Lip Revitalizer
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
30mg
CBD
Topical Serum
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
450mg
CBD
Body Lotion
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
120mg
CBD
250 Topical Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
500 Topical Cream
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
500mg
CBD
Extra Strength Water Soluble Tincture
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
300mg
CBD
300MG Water Soluble Tincture
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only