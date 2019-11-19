Follow
American Shaman of Portland
Customer appreciation
Valid 11/19/2019 – 12/1/2019
Save 20% off $100 or more
All Products
300 CLOUD TINCTURE 11 FLAVORS
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$59.99each
Doggy Snacks
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$29.5each
CBD Gummies 300 mg.
from CBD American Shaman
0%
THC
___
CBD
$59.99each
CBD+OMEGA-3
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$59.99each
Probiotics + CBD
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99each
450 topical serum
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$89.99each
500 MG. TOPICAL CREAM
from CBD American Shaman
5mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$109.99each
Hydrating Body Lotion
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
34.4mg
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$40each
Replenishing Face Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0.01mg
THC
1.18mg
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$30each
Under Eye Serum
from CBD American Shaman
1.14mg
THC
234.4mg
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$59.99each
Feline 300
from CBD American Shaman
4.5mg
THC
338mg
CBD
$59.99each
300 water soluble 5 flavors
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
Canine 300
from CBD American Shaman
15.4mg
THC
329.5mg
CBD
$59.99each
900 MG. EXTRA STRENGTH WATER SOLUBLE
from CBD American Shaman
1.06mg
THC
33.54mg
CBD
$179.99each
Capsules 900
from CBD American Shaman
0.45mg
THC
14.75mg
CBD
$109.99each
