Apotheca - Greensboro - Wendover

Apotheca Cannabis Dispensary in Greensboro North Carolina, on Wendover Ave., is dedicated to shaping how Greensboro views and consumes cannabis positively. We carry a wide selection of CBD and THCa products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and more by brands; Cannaaid, Peak, Torch, Space Gods, and more. We also have the most popular flower strains such as Northern Lights, Blue Dream, and Pineapple Express to name a few! At Apotheca, we believe cannabis is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. That's why we offer a wide array of products cultivated and produced to the highest standards. We work with consumers to create a unique, uncomplicated experience. Our Apotheca Greensboro location offers an experience built on engagement and education—feel free to ask us anything!

4000 W. Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

