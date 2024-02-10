Logo for Apotheca - Asheville - 1078 Patton Avenue West
CBD-STORE

Apotheca - Asheville - 1078 Patton Avenue West

Asheville, NC
368.4 miles away

4 Reviews of Apotheca - Asheville - 1078 Patton Avenue West

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
February 10, 2024
Great people work at the 1078 Patton store
April 11, 2024
Huge selection, very knowledgeable
December 25, 2023
Hayley (Hayls) was so sweet and helpful and provided great insight on all the product. We took her recommendation and are very happy with it! Definitely recommend this store!