nmease on July 21, 2020

Loved the selection of Hemp!! As a medical card holder, It is hard to get and find CBD like this high quality (I’ve tried other local hemp store as well and found this to be much more moist than the others and higher percentage) and quantity , Not to mention the price cannot be beat!! As someone who unfortunately has an extremely high tolerance of things this has significantly helped my medical experience. Reyes was excellent and helpful I will be going there again. I hope you guys find other relief there as well like I did thank you very much and I wish your store well. I’ll be coming back as a regular customer. Natalia