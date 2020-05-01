We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Pet food, dog treats, horse treats and liniment, canine and feline supplements;
Vape and smokeable flower products.
We also carry high quality hemp cannabinoid products from Creating Better Days, Innovative Health Labs, Pure Ratios, and Whole Organix.
This location has a wellness center attached where customers can also enjoy Halotherapy, Reiki, or EFT/TFT Tapping sessions, a little "me time" in the Relaxation Room with light/color, sound, and aroma therapies, and Regenerative Nutrition counseling to alleviate or eliminate symptoms by changing eating habits.