We are a family-owned craft-cannabis farm on the Eastern Shore of Maryland... committed to the organic cultivation of CBD hemp flower and clones. All products are federally legal industrial hemp with less than .3 delta 9. We offer delivery services in the immediate area 24/7. Please allow 1-2 hours for processing and delivery. We deliver to Rock Hall, Chestertown, Church Hill, Bettertown, Still Pond, Crumpton, Galena, Centreville, Kennedyville, Worton, Millington, Massey, Kent Island, and most of Kent and Queen Annes County. Please call (410) 639-3760 to place an order.