Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are a family-owned craft-cannabis farm on the Eastern Shore of Maryland... committed to the organic cultivation of CBD hemp flower and clones. All products are federally legal industrial hemp with less than .3 delta 9. We offer delivery services in the immediate area 24/7. Please allow 1-2 hours for processing and delivery. We deliver to Rock Hall, Chestertown, Church Hill, Bettertown, Still Pond, Crumpton, Galena, Centreville, Kennedyville, Worton, Millington, Massey, Kent Island, and most of Kent and Queen Annes County. Please call (410) 639-3760 to place an order.