Deals
Shatter days
Valid 11/7/2019 – 12/1/2019
Just arrived we have the largest selection of CBD Shatter in the West Valley & flower we have shatter in these strains from 250 mg 500 mg 1000 mg We are a Toys For Tots drop of location new unwrapped toys only Mango Haze Grandaddy purple Tahoo Cookies Pineapple express Gorilla Strawberry AK Blueberry
All Products
Hemplucid MCT Oil 500 - 2000 mg
from Hemplucid
0.03%
THC
33%
CBD
Wole Plant extract
Strain
Kalki MCT Oil 1500 mg
from Kalki
0%
THC
33%
CBD
Whole Plant
Strain
Hemplucid hemp seed oil 500 - 2000
from Hemplucid
0.03%
THC
33%
CBD
wholesale plant extract
Strain
Sour Patch Pre Pack 1.5 gr $16
from Wholesale Flower
0.03%
THC
14.5%
CBD
Indica
Strain
Berry Exotic #2 Pre pack 5 gr $35 or 1.5 gr $16
from Wholesale Flower
0.03%
THC
21.1%
CBD
Indica
Strain
Durban Potion Pre pack $35 5gr or 1.5 $16.00
from Wholesale Flower
0.03%
THC
16.3%
CBD
Indica
Strain
AC Diesel #2 Pre Pack 5 gr $35 or 1.5 gr $16
from Wholesale flower
0.25%
THC
17.2%
CBD
indica
Strain
Casino Cookies Pre pack 5 gr $35 or 1.5 gr $16
from Wholesale Flower
0.03%
THC
21.8%
CBD
indica
Strain
CBD Hemp blunt 1 gr assorted flavors
from Wholesale flower
0.03%
THC
19.3%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
CBD Hemp Cigar 3 gr assorted flavors $12
from Wholesale flower
0.03%
THC
19.5%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
Chardonnay Pre pack 5 gr $35 or 1.5 gr $16
from Wholesale flower
0.25%
THC
18.1%
CBD
Indica
Strain
Honolulu Haze Pre pack 5 gr $35 or 1.5 gr $16
from Wholesale flower
0.03%
THC
23.9%
CBD
Indica
Strain
Juicy fruit Pre Pack 5 gr $35 or 1.5 gr $16
from Wholesale flower
0.03%
THC
16.3%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
Sunset Road Sherbert Pre pack 5 gr $35 or 1.5 gr $16
from Wholesale flower
0.03%
THC
19.5%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
Xtreme Saver Haze
from Yoo Dab
0.03%
THC
20.5%
CBD
Saver Haze
Strain
$26.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Xtreme Lifter
from Yoo Dab
0.03%
THC
15%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$26.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Xtreme CBD Electra
from Yoo Dab
0.03%
THC
16.59%
CBD
Electra
Strain
$26.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Xtreme CBD Hawaiian Haze
from Yoodab
0.3%
THC
15.5%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$26.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Space Candy
from Mr Hemp Flower
0.03%
THC
16.28%
CBD
CBDa 16.28% Sour Nugs from Outer Sp
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Russian Automatic
from Canna Comforts
0.03%
THC
13.89%
CBD
CBD: 13.89 % - CBDa: 14.96%, CBD: 0
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
BLUEBERRY OG CBD SHATTER Dosage Options: 250 MG | 500 MG | 1000 MG
from TRU Infusion
0.03%
THC
99%
CBD
BLUEBERRY OG CBD SHATTER
Strain
COOKIES CBD SHATTER Dosage Options: 250mg | 500mg | 1000mg
from TRU Infusion
0.03%
THC
99%
CBD
COOKIES CBD SHATTER
Strain
GG CBD SHATTER Dosage Options: 250mg | 500mg | 1000mg
from TRU Infusion
0.03%
THC
99%
CBD
GORILLA GLUE CBD SHATTER
Strain
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS CBD SHATTER Dosage options: 250mg | 500mg | 1000mg
from TRU Infusion
0%
THC
99.9%
CBD
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS CBD SHATTER
Strain
STRAWBERRY AK CBD SHATTER Dosage option250 | 500mg | 1000mg
from TRU Infusion
0.03%
THC
99.9%
CBD
STRAWBERRY AK CBD SHATTER
Strain
TAHOE OG CBD SHATTER Dosage Options: 250mg | 500mg | 1000mg
from TRU Infusion
0.03%
THC
99.9%
CBD
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS CBD SHATTERSTRAWB
Strain
Tru Infusion Mango CBD Shatter Dosage Options: 250mg | 500mg | 1000mg
from TRU Infusion
0.03%
THC
99.9%
CBD
Mango CBD Shatter
Strain
Grandaddy Purple Dosage Options: 250mg | 500mg | 1000mg
from TRU Infusion
0.03%
THC
99.9%
CBD
Grandaddy purple
Strain
Hemplucid Wax Dab 200 mg
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
2%
CBD
Full Spectrum
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Hemp Extract Macaroni & Cheese
from Fishski Provisions
0%
THC
35%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Suth CBD 30mg
from Suth
0%
THC
30%
CBD
Hydrid
Strain
$79.95each
In-store only
Hemplucid gummies 25 mg 30 ct
from Hemplucid
0.03%
THC
25%
CBD
Full Spectrum
Strain
$139.99each
In-store only
Hemplucid Soft Gel Caps
from Hemplucid
30%
THC
75%
CBD
Full Spectrum
Strain
$139.99each
In-store only
Golden leaf gummies 600mg 30 per pack 20mg each
from Golden Leaf
0%
THC
20%
CBD
hydrid
Strain
$49.99each
In-store only
Suth Sugar free mints
from Suth single packs
0%
THC
30%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$4.99each
In-store only
Golden Leaf gummies 20 mg each 10 ct
from Golden Leaf
0%
THC
20%
CBD
Hydrid
Strain
$24.95each
In-store only
Infused Edibles 150mg
from Infused Edibles
0.03%
THC
16%
CBD
Mixed Flavors
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Infused Edibles 1000mg
from Infused Edibles
0.03%
THC
25%
CBD
Mixed Flavors
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Infused Edibles 500mg
from Infused Edibles
0.03%
THC
25%
CBD
Mixed Flavors
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Watermelon Gummies 10mg
from Funky Farms
0.03%
THC
10%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$9.99each
In-store only
