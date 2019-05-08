Complimentary Consultation We believe in helping our clients make positive decisions. Our goal is to bring balance , healing, and well being to your everyday life. The complimentary consultation is designed to educate and provide assistance in a private setting so we can focus on your goals. ​To ensure the legality of your safety and ours we do not carry any products that violate the controlled substance act. Do I Need to have a Medical Marijuana Card to Buy Blu Bliss Products? No, All of the products we sell do not require a card at this time.