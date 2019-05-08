Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Complimentary Consultation
We believe in helping our clients make positive decisions. Our goal is to bring balance , healing, and well being to your everyday life. The complimentary consultation is designed to educate and provide assistance in a private setting so we can focus on your goals.
To ensure the legality of your safety and ours we do not carry any products that violate the controlled substance act.
Do I Need to have a Medical Marijuana Card to Buy Blu Bliss Products?
No, All of the products we sell do not require a card at this time.