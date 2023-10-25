God where to begin with Cannabis Cultivators of America's Terrell location. Located out in the countryside between their Catawba and Mooresville locations. The drive to this shop is a pleasure to take. You pass Marshall steam station if coming from Catawba/Sherills Ford areas or crossing Lake Norman if coming from Mooresville area. At first glance pulling in, it's a strip mall type setup. Nothing too impressive... Until you see that beautiful sign out front that reads "Cannabis Cultivators of America". Then as you approach you see a little sign advertising CBD typically for promoting pain relief and better sleep. As you enter the shop, the atmosphere takes you in immediately. It's honestly very upscale, prestigious type feel. Shop layout is amazing with clear display cases displaying the various products. Very overwhelming at first.. because the selection is sooo massive, but then an employee walks out of the door with a smile on her face and readily approached me ready to help me to the fullest extent of her abilities based off my needs and questions! The product of CCOA is out of this world... Heck I'm not even sure it's of the cosmos... It's that good. The shop is family owned. Which for a place that feels so upscale and prestigious in atmosphere, breath of fresh air when it's not a greedy corporation feel. They are veteran friendly and offer military discounts. Employee I met with today was extremely courteous, never once pushed a product. I ended up just testing some CBD products, then she offered me a coffee. Best coffee ever too from Keurig. I loved this place so much I put in a job application. This is the store I want to not only buy from, but to work for. God bless CCOA, You are amazing! Keep up the good work!!! -Lanson C.