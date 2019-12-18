Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are a family-owned company located in central Louisiana providing quality CBD-rich hemp oil extracts and natural healthcare supplements at affordable prices.
Our menu includes a line of full-spectrum hemp oil tinctures, tinctures with no THC, pet CBD tinctures, CBD lotions, CBD salves, CBD gel-caps, gummies with CBD (regular & night formulas), high-CBD hemp flower, CBD-infused bath bombs & soaking salts.
From seed to sale, we take pride in providing the best quality hemp oil extracts available. Our products are made from hemp grown in the USA and hand-processed in small batches, ensuring premium quality. All products are third-party tested for purity and potency.
We are licensed by the state of Louisiana as a CBD/Hemp Wholesaler & Retailer. Wholesale accounts are available with low minimum orders.