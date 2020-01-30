36 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$150
Deals
Ten Percent Thursday
Valid 1/30/2020 – 5/1/2020
10% Off Purchase - Discount
10% off of your total purchase.
Ten Percent Thursday
Valid 1/30/2020 – 5/1/2020
10% Off Purchase - Discount
10% off of your total purchase.
All Products
Tincture Oil
from NAYSA
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Solid. Full Spectrum CBD Oil 3000mg
from Solid.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1501 oz
In-store only
Solid. Full Spectrum CBD Oil 2000mg
from Solid.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1251 oz
In-store only
CBD Oil 300 mg
from Solid.
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 oz
In-store only
Full Spectrum CBD Oil 300mg
from Solid.
0.3%
THC
___
CBD
$501 oz
In-store only
CBD Oil 1000 mg
from Solid.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$991 oz
In-store only
CBD PM 500 mg
from cbdMD
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.951 oz
In-store only
CBD Oil
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$991 oz
In-store only
CBD Oil
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$691 oz
In-store only
CBD Oil
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$291 oz
In-store only
Bears 8oz
from JustCBD
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Bears 16oz
from JustCBD
___
THC
1000mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Bears 4oz
from JustCBD
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Neon Bears 8oz
from Chronic Candy
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Neon Bears 4oz
from Chronic Candy
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Rings 4oz
from Chronic Candy
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Sour Worms 4oz
from Chronic Candy
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Gummies
from NAYSA
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
Rings 8oz
from Chronic Candy
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Sour Worms 8oz
from Chronic Candy
___
THC
500mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Bears 12oz
from JustCBD
___
THC
750mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Chocolate Bar
from Chronic Candy
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Rainbow Ribbons 4oz
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Rainbow Ribbons 8oz
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Rainbow Ribbons 12oz
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Rainbow Ribbons 16oz
from JustCBD
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Chocolate Nugs
from Chronic Candy
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Lollipops
from Chronic Candy
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$2each
+2 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Gummies
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$29each
In-store only
CBD Gummies
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$69each
In-store only
CBD Freeze
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$29each
In-store only
CBD Freeze
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$69each
In-store only
CBD Recover
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$29.95each
In-store only
Bath Bomb
from JustCBD
___
THC
25%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Honey Sticks
from JustCBD
___
THC
10mg
CBD
$2each
+1 more size
In-store only
Coffee
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$5each
+1 more size
In-store only