Established in 1973, Careway Wellness Center is Middlesex County’s most complete source of quality medical products for active, independent living and personal health care. CBD has taken the world by storm, but there are a lot of questionable CBD products on the market. So we did our homework and partnered with Green Roads to provide the highest quality CBD products to our customers. Come speak with one of our knowledgeable associates and check out our Educational Video Kiosk to learn more.